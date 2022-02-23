Updated CDC Guidance Puts Second Dose Of Vaccine At Eight Weeks For Some

New CDC guidance is putting the interval between the first and second dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as long as eight weeks for some.

Previous guidance recommended people get their second jab of Pfizer after three weeks and Moderna after four. However, extending that period up to eight weeks could reduce the risk of myocarditis. This type of rare heart inflammation has been reported mainly after people received their second dose of the vaccine, with males between 12 and 39 being at the highest risk.

The longer interval between doses is most recommended for this age group. The three- or four-week interval is still recommended for the immunocompromised, the elderly and anyone with increased concern of contracting the virus. There’s currently no data for children under eleven.