Upper Valley Job Growth Ranks Among The Best In U.S.

The McAllen metro area is one of the best in the country when it comes to increasing jobs. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics ranks job growth in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission MSA the 8th-best in the nation.

The federal agency says there were 15-thousand-600 new nonfarm jobs over the past year – a 5-point-5 percent increase.  Two larger metro areas in Texas were also in the top ten for job growth last year – the Houston area ranked 6th and Dallas-Fort Worth 4th.

Job growth in the Brownsville-Harlingen area measured at 3-point-1 percent – finishing out of the top ten.

