The head of a Dallas-area school district is responding to criticism surrounding the pulling of some books from its libraries. Keller Superintendent Rick Westfall says they’re not banning books.

In a statement, he says the titles are being held in a parental consent area until the review process is complete. And he expects both the Bible and the graphic novel version of Anne Frank’s Diary will be returned to the shelves. Their removal drew an angry response on social media.