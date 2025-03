A UPS employee is facing charges after allegedly stealing packages from the company’s Brownsville facility. Cameron County authorities began investigating after being alerted by UPS security personnel.

A search warrant was executed at the San Benito home of 37-year-old Armando Garcia on Monday. More than 200-thousand dollars in stolen luxury goods and electronics were reportedly found in the home.

The Cameron County D.A.’s Office says Garcia was arrested and charged with theft.