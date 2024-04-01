UPS To Become The Primary Air Cargo Provider For The United States Postal Service

FILE - A delivery vehicle passes by a UPS depot, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York. UPS has received an air cargo contract from the United States Postal Service, significantly expanding on an existing partnership between the two. UPS said Monday, April 1, 2024, that it will become USPS's primary air cargo provider and move the majority of its air cargo in the U.S. following a transition period.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)