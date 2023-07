The clock is ticking to avoid the largest strike in the U.S. since the 1950s. Talks between UPS and the Teamsters Union are stalled after the Union said UPS “walked away” from the bargaining table.

The company claims it presented an “historic offer.” A majority of the 340-thousand UPS workers voted to authorize a strike by July 31st, and economists warn it could cause major disruption the U.S. economy.