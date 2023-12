Many states are seeing an uptick in people with respiratory illnesses. A CDC surveillance map shows the seasonal flu is continuing to spread across most parts of the country, particularly the south, West Coast and mountain regions. And 11 states reported “high” or “very high” levels of respiratory sicknesses.

The data is based on flu symptoms, not lab-confirmed cases of influenza-that means it could include cases that turn out to be other illnesses, like COVID.