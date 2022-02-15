US Accuses Financial Website Of Spreading Russian Propaganda

A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

(AP) — U.S. intelligence officials allege a conservative financial website with a significant American readership is amplifying Kremlin propaganda. And the intelligence officials said Tuesday five media outlets targeting Ukrainians have taken direction from Russian spies.

The officials say an English-language financial news site with more than 1.2 million Twitter followers published verbatim articles created by Moscow-controlled media.

The officials have not provided documents or underlying evidence of links between Russia and the Zero Hedge website, which has accused the U.S. of fomenting false panic about Ukraine and sharply criticized President Joe Biden. Zero Hedge says it “has never worked, collaborated or cooperated with Russia.”