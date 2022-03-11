US Accuses Russia Of Using UN Council For ‘disinformation’

The United Nations Security Council listens to comments during a meeting, Friday, March 11, 2022, at UN headquarters. The Russian request for the Security Council meeting followed a U.S. rejection of Russian accusations that Ukraine is operating chemical and biological labs with U.S. support. (UNTV via AP)

(AP) — The United States has accused Russia of using a U.N. Security Council meeting for “spreading disinformation” as part of a potential false-flag operation by Moscow for the use of chemical or biological agents in Ukraine.

Russia accused the U.S. of “biological activities” in Ukraine — a charge made without any evidence and denied by both Washington and Kyiv. Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, said: “This is exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack.”

The Russian request for the Security Council meeting followed a U.S. rejection of Russian accusations that Ukraine is operating chemical and biological labs with U.S. support.