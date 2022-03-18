NATIONAL

US Adult Smoking Rate Fell During First Year Of Pandemic

jsalinasBy 13 views
0
FILE - A man with a protective mask smokes a cigarette while waiting for a bus in Detroit, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. U.S. cigarette smoking dropped to a new all-time low in 2020, with 1 in 8 adults saying they were current smokers, according to survey data released Thursday, March 17, 2022, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adult e-cigarette use also dropped, the CDC reported. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(AP) — The first year of the pandemic saw fewer Americans smoking. U.S. cigarette smoking dropped to a new all-time low in 2020, with 1 in 8 adults saying they were current smokers. That’s according to survey data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Adult e-cigarette use also dropped. Outside experts said tobacco company price hikes and pandemic lifestyle changes likely played roles. It’s the latest drop in a gradual decline that’s been going on for more than half a century. In 1965, 42% of U.S. adults were smokers.

 

Texas Wildfires Fueled By Gusty Winds Prompt Evacuations

Previous article

Putin Appears At Big Rally As Troops Press Attack In Ukraine

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL