US Adults Should Get Routine Anxiety Screening, Panel Says

FILE - In this photo made with a long exposure, a man is silhouetted against lights reflected in the waters off Cape Neddick in Maine on Dec. 11, 2017. U.S. doctors should regularly screen all adults under 65 for anxiety, an influential health guidelines group proposed Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

An influential health guidelines group says U.S. doctors should regularly screen adults for anxiety. It’s the first time the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms. The report released Tuesday is open for public comment until Oct. 17.

The group usually affirms its draft guidance. Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health complaints, affecting about 40% of U.S. women at some point in their lives and more than 1 in 4 men. The panel’s guidance often determines insurance decisions.