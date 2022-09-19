US Aircraft Carrier To Visit S. Korea Amid N. Korean Threats

FILE - The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is escorted into Busan port, South Korea, after completing a joint drill with the South Korean military on Oct. 21, 2017. A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years, officials said Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats. (Jo Jung-ho/Yonhap via AP, File)

(AP) — A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats.

South Korea’s navy says the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its battle group will arrive at a South Korean naval base on Friday for a combined training meant to boost military readiness by the allies. Its arrival comes after North Korea recently passed a new law designed to authorize the preemptive use of nuclear weapons.