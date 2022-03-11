NATIONAL

US, Allies To Revoke ‘most favored nation’ Status For Russia

Fred CruzBy 5 views
0
President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — President Joe Biden will announce Friday that along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. That’s according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement. Stripping most favored nation status would allow the U.S. and allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports. Biden’s move comes as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia.

 

Fred Cruz

VP Harris Heads To Romania As Ukraine Refugee Crisis Grows

Previous article

Senate Gives Final Approval To Ukraine Aid, Huge Budget Bill

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL