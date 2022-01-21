US And Russia Try To Lower Temperature In Ukraine Crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

(AP) — The United States and Russia sought to lower the temperature in a standoff over Ukraine, even as they reported no breakthroughs in high-level talks aimed at preventing a feared Russian invasion.

Armed with seemingly intractable demands, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Geneva at what the American called a “critical moment.” There was no apparent movement on either side. Blinken said the U.S. and its allies remain resolute in rejecting Russia’s most important demands.

Nonetheless, he told Lavrov that the U.S. would give Russia written responses to its proposals next week. With an estimated 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine, many fear Moscow is preparing an invasion although Russia denies that.