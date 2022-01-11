NATIONAL

US Announces $308 Million In Aid For Afghans As Crisis Grows

Fred Cruz
0
FILE - A nurse checks the weight of a child in a makeshift clinic organized by World Vision at a settlement near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2021. In a statement Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, the White House announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months earlier. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov, File)

(AP) — The White House has announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan. The new aid comes as Afghanistan edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago. White House spokesperson Emily Horne says in a statement issued Tuesday the new aid from the U.S. Agency for International Development will flow through independent humanitarian organizations. The money will be used to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services. Afghanistan’s long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the Taliban takeover. Nearly 80% of its previous government’s budget came from the international community.

 

