US Announces New $625M Security Package For Ukraine

(AP) — The U.S. announced its providing an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden detailed the latest package, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, artillery systems ammunition, and armored vehicles, in a Tuesday morning call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The U.S. and Ukraine leaders spoke as Russia’s upper house of parliament on Tuesday formally approved the annexations of swaths of Ukrainian territory following referendums that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent.