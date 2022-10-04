WORLD

US Announces New $625M Security Package For Ukraine

Fred Cruz
FILE - A launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at its intended target during the African Lion military exercise in Grier Labouihi complex, southern Morocco, on June 9, 2021. U.S. leaders from President Joe Biden on down are being careful not to declare a premature victory, after a Ukrainian offensive forced Russian troops into a messy retreat in the north. Lawmakers particularly pointed to the precision weapons and rocket systems that the U.S. and Western nations have provided to Ukraine as key to the dramatic shift in momentum, including the precision-guided HIMARS. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)

(AP) — The U.S. announced its providing an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden detailed the latest package, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, artillery systems ammunition, and armored vehicles, in a Tuesday morning call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The U.S. and Ukraine leaders spoke as Russia’s upper house of parliament on Tuesday formally approved the annexations of swaths of Ukrainian territory following referendums that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent.

 

Fred Cruz

