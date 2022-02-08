US Approves Support Deal With Taiwan For Patriot Missiles

FILE - Taiwan's U.S.-made Patriot surface to air missile batteries pass during the Republic of China National Day parade in Taipei, Taiwan on Oct. 10, 2007. The Biden administration has approved a $100 million support contract with Taiwan aimed at boosting the island’s missile defense systems as it faces increasing pressure from China. (AP Photo/Wally Santana, File)

(AP) — The Biden administration has approved a $100 million missile support contract with Taiwan. The deal announced Monday is aimed at maintaining and improving the island’s air-defense systems as it faces increasing pressure from China. The State Department announced the agreement as China plays host to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province, and China in recent months has escalated fighter jet flights near the island. The support agreement is meant to support Taiwan’s existing missile defense as well as advanced U.S.-made Patriot missiles it’s acquiring.