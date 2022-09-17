US Asks Appeals Court To Lift Judge’s Mar-a-Lago Probe Hold

Pages from the Justice Department's motion to the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta are photographed Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Justice Department asked the federal appeals court to lift a judge's order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

(AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to lift a judge’s order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. The department made the request Friday with the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta. It says the judge’s hold is impeding the “government’s efforts to protect the nation’s security” and interfering with its investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago. It says the hold needs to be lifted immediately so work can resume.