US Assures Nervous Baltics Of NATO Protection Against Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint media conference with Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, March 7, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun a lightning visit to the three Baltic states that are increasingly on edge as they watch Russia press ahead with its invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

(AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a lightning visit to the three Baltic states that are increasingly on edge as they watch Russia press ahead with its invasion of Ukraine. The former Soviet republics of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are all members of NATO and Blinken assured them of the alliance’s protection in the event Russia expands its military operations. Memories of decades of Soviet rule are still fresh in the Baltics and since the invasion of Ukraine last month, NATO has moved quickly to boost its troop presence in its eastern flank allies while the U.S. has pledged additional support.