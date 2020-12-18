NATIONALTRENDING

US Awaits Word On 2nd Vaccine As COVID-19 Outbreak Worsens

FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. The U.S. is poised to give the green light as early as Friday, Dec. 18, to a second COVID-19 vaccine, a critical new weapon against the surging coronavirus. Doses of the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health will give a much-needed boost to supplies as the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history continues. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

(AP) — The U.S. stands on the verge of adding a second vaccine to its arsenal as the coronavirus outbreak descends deeper into its most lethal phase yet. The Food and Drug Administration is evaluating a shot developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health, and a decision could clear the way for its use as early as Monday.

Health workers and nursing home patients began getting a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine earlier this week. Extra doses from a second vaccine are urgently needed, as U.S. deaths hit all-time highs and some hospitals are running out of beds.

