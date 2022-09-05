US B-52 Bombers Fly Over Middle East Amid Tensions With Iran

This photo released by the U.S. Air Force shows a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, flying over the Middle East on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The United States military said Monday it flew a pair of nuclear-capable B-52 long-distance bombers over the Middle East in a show of force, the latest such mission in the region as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran. (Staff Sgt. Charles Fultz/U.S. Air Force via AP)

(AP) — The United States military says it flew a pair of nuclear-capable B-52 long-distance bombers over the Middle East in a show of force, the latest such mission in the region as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran. The bombers took off from the Royal Air Force base at Fairford, England, and flew over the eastern Mediterranean, the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea on Sunday. They conducted training missions together with Kuwaiti and Saudi warplanes before leaving the region. Although the U.S. military’s Central Command did not mention Iran in its statement, it said that “threats to the U.S. and our partners will not go unanswered.”