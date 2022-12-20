US Braces For Dangerous Blast Of Cold, Wind And Snow

Indiana Department of Transportation employees prepare a snow plow truck, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. A large swath of the U.S. is bracing for a potentially deadly weather trifecta — dangerously cold temperatures, howling winds and a significant winter storm. Bitter cold and heavy snow are descending over the Plains and upper Midwest. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Department of Transportation employees prepare a snow plow truck, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. A large swath of the U.S. is bracing for a potentially deadly weather trifecta — dangerously cold temperatures, howling winds and a significant winter storm. Bitter cold and heavy snow are descending over the Plains and upper Midwest. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(AP) — A large of swath of the U.S. braced for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions scheduled to arrive Wednesday and disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers.

Bitter cold and heavy snow are forecast to hit the Plains and upper Midwest. Some places in the northern U.S. could see wind chills approaching 70 degrees below zero (minus 57 Celsius). Even warm-weather states are preparing for the worst.

Texas officials hope to avoid what happened in early 2021 when millions lost power in a winter storm. Temperatures could dip to freezing in parts of Florida by the weekend.