NATIONAL

US Budget Deficit Hits $2.77 Trillion In 2021, 2nd Highest

By 19 views
0
FILE - In this May 4, 2021, photo, the Treasury Building is viewed in Washington. The Treasury Department says that the economic and financial sanctions the United States has employed over the past two decades to battle global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, drug cartels and other threats need to adapt to a rapidly changing financial world. The department issued a report Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, that said it needs to modernize the technology it uses and upgrade its workforce to deal with new tools and techniques, such as digital currencies. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)

(AP) — The U.S. budget deficit totaled $2.77 trillion for 2021, the second highest on record but an improvement from the all-time high of $3.13 trillion in 2020. The deficits in both years reflected trillions of dollars in government spending to counteract the devastating effects of a global pandemic. The Biden administration said Friday that the 2021 deficit, for the budget year that ended Sept. 30, was $360 billion lower than 2020 as a recovering economy boosted revenues, The biggest deficit the federal government recorded had been a shortfall of $1.4 trillion in 2009 during the Obama administration as the government spent heavily to lift the country out of a severe recession following the 2008 financial crisis.

Free Community College Expected To Be Cut From Spending Bill

Previous article

More COVID Vax Boosters Are On The Way

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL