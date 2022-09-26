TEXAS

US Case Against American Airlines And JetBlue Heads To Court

jsalinasBy 4 views
0
FILE - A traveler walks through the JetBlue terminal at Logan Airport in Boston, Friday, May 29, 2020. The government is getting its day in court to try to block a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue. A trial is scheduled to start Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2022 in the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against the airlines. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(AP) — The government is getting its day in court to try to block a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue. A trial is scheduled to start Tuesday in the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against the airlines.

The government says that letting American and JetBlue work together on flights in the Northeast will hurt competition and lead to higher fares. The airlines say it’s just the opposite — they say their partnership will make them stronger competitors against Delta and United, and that’s good for consumers.

The trial is being held in federal court in Boston. It’s expected to last about three weeks.

 

Harrowing Film Tells Of Las Vegas Shooting And Its Aftermath

Previous article

NASA To Crash Spacecraft Into Asteroid

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS