US Children Hospitalized With COVID In Record Numbers

(AP) — The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in record numbers. And experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated.  Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia says it’s “heartbreaking” knowing that there’s a way prevent such cases.

During the week of Dec. 22-28, an average of 378 children with the coronavirus were admitted per day to hospitals, a 66% increase from the week before. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

