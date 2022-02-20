US Claims Russia Has Ordered Final Preparations For Invasion

(AP) — Russia is rescinding its earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine’s northern border.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that announcement Sunday puts Russia another step closer to launching what Americans warn is the planned invasion of Ukraine.

A U.S. official cited American intelligence alleging Russia has ordered front-line commanders to make final preparations for invasion. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. Residents of Ukraine’s capital filled a gold-domed cathedral to pray for peace.