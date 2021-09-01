NATIONAL

US Commits To $60 Million In Aid To Ukraine Before WH Visit

By 23 views
0
Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following their talks at the Mariinsky palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived to Kyiv for a working visit to meet with top Ukrainian officials. (Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — The United States is promising up to $60 million in military aid to Ukraine in advance of a White House meeting this week between President Joe Biden and his counterpart in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Biden administration said in a notification to Congress that the aid package for Ukraine was necessary because of a “major increase in Russian military activity along its border” and because of mortar attacks, cease-fire violations and other provocations. Zelenskky is set to meet Biden on Wednesday as part of a White House visit that the administration hopes will demonstrate support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

 

Texas Legislature Sends Sweeping GOP Voting Bill To Governor

Previous article

Vigil Held For Slain US Marine In Her Home City

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL