US Congress Moves To Reimburse Texas, Other States $12B For Border Security

Texas and other states may receive billions of federal dollars to reimburse them for the costs of border security.

The House on Wednesday added 12 billion dollars to the Republican spending bill to reimburse states for their efforts to enforce immigration laws after Joe Biden’s inauguration date in 2021.

Texas spent more than 11 billion state dollars on Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security program. Abbott and Texas congressional Republicans have been requesting reimbursement for months.

