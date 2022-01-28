US Consulate Warns Los Cabos Hospital Preys On Americans

FILE - Tourists walk on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico's western Baja California Peninsula, Sept. 2, 2009. The U.S. government warned Americans on Jan. 26, 2022 to avoid a hospital at this beach destination following years of complaints that the facility preyed on Americans by overcharging, bullying them and refusing to release medical records. (AP Photo/Guillermo Arias, File)

FILE - Tourists walk on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico's western Baja California Peninsula, Sept. 2, 2009. The U.S. government warned Americans on Jan. 26, 2022 to avoid a hospital at this beach destination following years of complaints that the facility preyed on Americans by overcharging, bullying them and refusing to release medical records. (AP Photo/Guillermo Arias, File)

(AP) — The U.S. government is warning U.S. citizens to avoid a hospital at a Mexican resort, following years of complaints that the facility preyed on Americans by overcharging, bullying them and refusing to release medical records. There is evidence that St. Luke’s hospital in the Baja California resort of Cabo San Lucas pays or otherwise compensates ambulances and hotels to send American patients there.

Multiple complaints have been filed by U.S. citizens saying the hospital demanded tens of thousands of dollars in advance payments, threatened patients’ relatives and refused to release clinical reports on what care they had actually provided. The hospital refused to comment when contacted by phone and email Thursday.