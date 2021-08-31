US Consumer Confidence Falls In August To 6-Month Low

FILE - Consumers shop at a Walmart store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23, 2021. U.S. consumer confidence fell in August to the lowest level since February amid rising concerns about the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus and worries about higher inflation. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 that its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 113.8 in August, down from a revised 125.1 in July. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)