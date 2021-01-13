US COVID-19 Deaths Hit Another One-Day High At Over 4,300

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, registered nurses Robin Gooding, left, and Johanna Ortiz treat a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. hit another one-day high on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at over 4,300 with the country’s attention focused largely on the fallout from the deadly uprising at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP)–Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have hit another one-day high at over 4,300 with the country’s attention focused largely on the fallout from the deadly uprising at the Capitol.

The nation’s overall death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 380,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. It is closing in fast on the number of Americans killed in World War II, or about 407,000.

The country is simultaneously facing a political crisis and on edge over threats of more violence from far-right extremists.