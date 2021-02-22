COVID NATIONALNATIONAL

US Deaths At Brink Of 500K, Confirming Virus’s Tragic Reach

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Nurse Cindy Kelbert, left, checks on a critically ill COVID-19 patient through a glass door as she is surrounded by other nurses at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, Calif. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has almost topped 500,000 — a number so staggering that a top health researchers says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn't lost a relative or doesn't know someone who died. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has almost topped 500,000 — a number so staggering that a top health researcher says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn’t lost a relative or doesn’t know someone who died. The virus has reached into all corners of the country and communities of every size. At the same time, many families are left to cope in isolation, unable even to hold funerals. Experts warn that over 100,000 more deaths are likely in the next few months, despite a massive vaccination campaign.

 

