US Deaths Fell This Year, But Not To Pre-COVID Levels

FILE - A visitor sits on a bench to look artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember," a temporary art installation made up of white flags to commemorate Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington on Oct. 2, 2021. The number of U.S. deaths has dropped in 2022 after soaring for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still is much higher than the levels before the coronavirus hit. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(AP) — The number of U.S. deaths has dropped this year, but there are still more than there were before the coronavirus hit. Preliminary data — through the first 11 months of this year — indicates 2022 will see fewer deaths than the previous two COVID-19 pandemic years.

Current reports suggest deaths may be down about 3% from 2020 and about 7% from 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted its latest data Wednesday. It will be months before health officials have a full tally. COVID-19 is the nation’s third leading cause of death — behind heart disease and cancer.