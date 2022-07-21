NATIONAL

US Demands Talks On Mexican Energy Policies It Calls Unfair

Fred Cruz
0
FILE - A newly built power generation plant that is part of a mega-energy project is seen with the Popocatepetl Volcano in the background near Huexca, Morelos state, Mexico, on Feb. 22, 2020. The United States is putting pressure on Mexico over energy policies that Washington says unfairly favor Mexico's state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers. The U.S. is demanding talks to resolve the dispute, starting a process Wednesday, July 20, 2022, that could end in trade sanctions against Mexico. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

(AP) — The United States is putting pressure on Mexico over energy policies that Washington says unfairly favor Mexico’s state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers. Among the specific issues in dispute is an amendment to Mexican law last year that the United States says gives an unfair edge to electricity produced by Mexico’s state-owned utility Federal Electricity Commission over cleaner sources of energy such as wind and solar. The United States also protests a 2019 regulation that gives only state oil and gas company Petroleos Mexicanos extra time to comply with tougher environmental standards.

 

