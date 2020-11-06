US Department Of Defense Sends Medical Teams To El Paso

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the U.S. Department of Defense has deployed three Air Force medical teams to El Paso to help fight the surging coronavirus in the region.

Abbott announced Friday that the teams will consist of 20 military medical providers each and provide support for three El Paso hospitals. El Paso recorded 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total active cases to 23,702.

The El Paso-area’s spike in coronavirus infections has formed a significant part of the upward trend in COVID-19 cases statewide, even though the metro area of more than 800,000 is a fraction of Texas’ population of nearly 30 million.