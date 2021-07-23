US Diplomat Worried About Pandemic, Food Supply In N Korea

In this photo provided by South Korea Foreign Ministry, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, second from left, talks to journalists as South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun listens after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 23, 2021. America's No. 2 diplomat on Friday expressed sympathy for North Koreans facing hardships and food shortages linked to the pandemic, and renewed calls for the North to return to talks over its nuclear program. (South Korea Foreign Ministry via AP)

In this photo provided by South Korea Foreign Ministry, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, second from left, talks to journalists as South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun listens after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 23, 2021. America's No. 2 diplomat on Friday expressed sympathy for North Koreans facing hardships and food shortages linked to the pandemic, and renewed calls for the North to return to talks over its nuclear program. (South Korea Foreign Ministry via AP)

(AP) — America’s No. 2 diplomat has expressed sympathy for North Koreans facing hardships and food shortages linked to the coronavirus pandemic and renewed calls for the North to return to talks over its nuclear program.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently warned of a tense food situation and admitted his country faces “the worst-ever” crisis. But his government has steadfastly insisted it won’t rejoin the talks unless Washington drops its hostility.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters in Seoul on Friday that the U.S. feels for the people of North Korea given the pandemic and what it means for food security. Kim has called on people to brace for prolonged COVID-19 restrictions.