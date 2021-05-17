US Distances Itself From Demands For Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire

The Biden administration is distancing itself from urgent world calls for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.
On Monday, the United States, Israel’s top ally, blocked for the third time what would have been a unanimous statement by the 15-nation U.N. Security Council expressing “grave concern” over the intensifying Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the loss of civilian lives.
Fighting entered a second week, with more than 200 people dead, most of them Palestinians in Gaza. The U.S. administration says it is focusing on “quiet, intensive diplomacy”