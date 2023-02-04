NATIONALTRENDING

US Downs Chinese Balloon Over Ocean, Moves To Recover Debris

jsalinas
The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 meters), but China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities. (Brian Branch via AP)

(AP) — The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

An operation was underway in U.S. territorial waters to recover debris from the balloon. It had been flying at about 60,000 feet and was estimated to be about the size of three school buses. Two officials say the balloon was downed by Air Force fighter aircraft. Television footage showed a small explosion, followed by the balloon descending toward the water.

