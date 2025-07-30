A sign announces a restaurant is hiring workers, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a surprising 3% annual pace from April through June, bouncing back at least temporarily from a first-quarter drop that reflected disruptions from President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

America gross domestic product — the nation’s output of goods and services — rebounded after falling at a 0.5% clip from January through March, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. The first-quarter drop was mainly caused by a surge in imports — which are subtracted from GDP — as businesses scrambled to bring in foreign goods ahead of Trump’s tariffs.

Economists had expected 2% second-quarter growth.

From April through June, a drop in imports added more than 5 percentage points to growth. Consumer spending came in at a weak 1.4%, though it was an improvement over the first quarter.

