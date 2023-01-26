NATIONAL

US Economy Slowed But Still Grew At 2.9% Rate Last Quarter

jsalinasBy 10 views
FILE - An employee works in the battery assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C., Wednesday, October 19, 2022. On Thursday, the Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2022.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

(AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession.

Thursday’s government estimate showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — decelerated last quarter from the 3.2% annual growth rate it had posted from July through September. Most economists think the economy will slow further in the current quarter and slide into at least a mild recession by midyear.

The economy got a boost last quarter from resilient consumer spending and the restocking of supplies by businesses. Federal government spending also helped lift GDP.

