US Education Chief Seeks Action To Prevent School Shootings

FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2022. Cardona said Thursday, May 26, that he's ashamed that the country is "becoming desensitized to the murder of children” and that action is needed now to prevent more lives from being lost in school shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2022. Cardona said Thursday, May 26, that he's ashamed that the country is "becoming desensitized to the murder of children” and that action is needed now to prevent more lives from being lost in school shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(AP) — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says he’s ashamed the United States is “becoming desensitized to the murder of children” and he’s calling for action to prevent more lives from being lost in school shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas.

Cardona spoke at a House Education and Labor Committee hearing two days after a gunman stormed into an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers. Democratic committee Chairman Bobby Scott of Virginia opened the hearing Thursday by holding a moment of silence.

Ranking Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina says her prayers are with the victims but she cautions against acting in haste to change federal law.