US Embassy Is Latest Site In Spain To Get Suspicious Package

Police officers stand guard as they cordon off the area next to the U.S. embassy in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Spanish officials say a suspicious envelope has been discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid and placed under police control. The finding on Thursday came as police reported a wave of explosive packages being sent in Spain's capital, including one that ignited at the Ukrainian Embassy. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Police officers stand guard as they cordon off the area next to the U.S. embassy in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Spanish officials say a suspicious envelope has been discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid and placed under police control. The finding on Thursday came as police reported a wave of explosive packages being sent in Spain's capital, including one that ignited at the Ukrainian Embassy. (AP Photo/Paul White)

(AP) — Spanish officials say a suspicious envelope has been discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid and detonated by police. The finding on Thursday came as police reported a wave of explosive packages being sent in Spain, including one that ignited at the Ukrainian Embassy on Wednesday, injuring one person.

Police say other explosive devices concealed in postal packages were sent over the past two days to Spain’s Defense Ministry, a European Union satellite center in Spain and an arms factory that makes grenades sent to Ukraine. There were no other reports of injuries.