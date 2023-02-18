NATIONALTRENDING

US Ends Search For Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Lake Huron

FILE - In this image provided by the FBI, FBI special agents assigned to the evidence response team process material recovered from the high altitude balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Va. U.S. officials say the military has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon. (FBI via AP, File)

(AP) — The U.S. military says it has ended its search for airborne objects that were shot down near Deadhorse, Alaska, and over Lake Huron on Feb. 10 and 12.

The statement released late Friday came hours after officials said the U.S. has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down Feb. 4 off the coast of South Carolina.

They said analysis of that debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon, and the debris includes key equipment from the payload that could reveal what information it was able to monitor and collect.

