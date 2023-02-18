US Ends Search For Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Lake Huron

(AP) — The U.S. military says it has ended its search for airborne objects that were shot down near Deadhorse, Alaska, and over Lake Huron on Feb. 10 and 12.

The statement released late Friday came hours after officials said the U.S. has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down Feb. 4 off the coast of South Carolina.

They said analysis of that debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon, and the debris includes key equipment from the payload that could reveal what information it was able to monitor and collect.