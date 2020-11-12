US Envoy Insists Pressure On Iran Will Persist Under Biden

(AP) – The U.S. special representative for Iran is insisting that a pressure campaign of sanctions targeting Iran would persist into the administration of President Joe Biden. That’s even as Biden has pledged to potentially return America to Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Elliot Abrams told the AP on Thursday that sanctions targeting Iran for human rights violations, its ballistic missile program and its regional influence would continue. He said that, as well as continued scrutiny by U.N. inspectors and American partners in the Mideast, would maintain that pressure. Iran now has far more uranium than allowed under the deal since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018.