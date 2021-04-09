US Envoy Kerry Discusses Climate Challenges In Bangladesh

FILE - In this March 11, 2021, file photo, U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry attends a press conference with French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili in Paris. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Kerry that India was committed to meeting its climate change pledges, and Kerry said the U.S. would support those goals with affordable access to green technologies and financing. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

(AP) — John Kerry, the special U.S. envoy on climate, says President Joe Biden is keen to work with Bangladesh in dealing with climate change impacts after the United States’ return to the Paris accord. Kerry is in Dhaka to hear what the South Asia delta nation has done to cope with weather extremes and rising sea levels ahead of a virtual summit on climate change that Biden is hosting this month. Some expert warn that rising sea levels could devour much of Bangladesh’s vast coastal region, and cyclones and tidal surge destroy agriculture and livelihood for millions. The world’s largest mangrove forest, Sundarbans, which straddles the border of Bangladesh and India, is especially vulnerable and its famous Bengal tigers at risk.