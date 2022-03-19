US Father Desperate To Get 2-Year-Old Son Home From Ukraine

This photo provided by Angel Quintana shows Cesar Quintana and Cesar's son Alexander Quintana. Quintana said he is trying to get his son out of Ukraine, where he was taken by his mother in 2020 without his permission. A legal hearing was supposed to take place in March 2022, but since the Russian incursion it's unclear now how Quintana can get the boy out of the country and returned to Southern California. (Courtesy of Angel Quintana via AP)