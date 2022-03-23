NATIONAL

US Finds Russian Troops Have Committed War Crimes In Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the State Department in Washington. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)

(AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration has made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine. Blinken says the assessment was based on a “careful review” of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month. America’s top diplomat says the United States will share that information with allies, partners and international institutions tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Blinken made the announcement Wednesday in a statement released as he was traveling to Brussels with President Joe Biden for an emergency summit of NATO leaders.

 

