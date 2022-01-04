US Flight Cancellations Ease A Bit But Still Running High

FILE - Travelers check departure screens for their flight status at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year's holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights. By late Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day. That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

FILE - Travelers check departure screens for their flight status at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year's holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights. By late Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day. That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(AP)–Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year’s holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights. By late Tuesday morning on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day. That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions, which included more than 3,200 canceled flights.

Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights, or 10% of its schedule for the day. The number of canceled flights began rising Dec. 24, and several airlines blamed it on crew shortages due to the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.