US Forces: Rockets Hit Airbase In Iraq Hosting US Troops

FILE - This Dec. 29, 2019, aerial file photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq. At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the coalition and the Iraqi military said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)

FILE - This Dec. 29, 2019, aerial file photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq. At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the coalition and the Iraqi military said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)

(AP) — The U.S.-led coalition in Iraq says at least 10 rockets have targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts American troops. The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday. That’s according to coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties. It was the first attack since the U.S. hit Iran-aligned militia targets in Syria, along the border with Iraq, last week. It also comes two days before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Iraq in a much anticipated trip that will include stops in Baghdad, southern Iraq and the northern city of Irbil.