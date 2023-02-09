US General To Aggressors: Allies Are Battle-Ready In Asia

(AP) — A United States general has said that American forces and their allies in Asia are ready for battle after years of joint combat exercises.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, Commanding General of the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that a network of U.S. treaty alliances and defense partnerships upholding the international order provides a regional safeguard in Asia. He said that Russia’s setbacks in Ukraine should serve as a warning to potential Asian aggressors like China and North Korea.

Ryan is in Manila partly for talks with Philippine counterparts ahead of two annual largescale combat exercises involving thousands of U.S. and Filipinos forces.